Boulder King Soopers shooting: 21-year-old man charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder

Published 
Updated 17 mins ago
FOX TV Digital Team

Boulder Police officials updated the public regarding Monday’s mass shooting at the King Soopers grocery store that left 10 people dead, including the first police officer to arrive on the scene, revealing they have charged the suspect with 10 counts of first-degree murder. Police identified the suspect as Ahmad Alissa, a 21-year-old Arvada, Colo. man, though his motive for the attack was not specified at this time. Police also identified the 10 victims, whose families were notified by 4 a.m. local time. They range in age from 20 to 59 years old. Authorities have identified the victims as Denny Strong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, Teri Leiker, 51, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, Jody Waters, 65.

Police on Tuesday identified a 21-year-old man as the suspect in the killing of 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket and say he has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold identified the suspect as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa from Arvada, Colo. 

Herold said all of the victims have now been identified, and read their names and ages during a morning news briefing. The victims ranged in age from 20 to 65. 

The shooting Monday at the crowded supermarket sent terrorized shoppers and workers scrambling for safety and stunned a state and a nation that has grieved several mass killings.

Herold said police engaged in a shootout with the suspect inside the supermarket and that is when Officer Eric Talley was killed.

RELATED: Eric Talley, officer killed in King Soopers shooting, honored with procession through Boulder

The shooter is being held in custody and was in

Herold said the suspect is hospitalized right now in stable condition and will be transferred shortly to the county jail. 

Investigators don’t know yet why the suspect opened fire inside the grocery store, Dougherty said. He said the investigation is in the early stages.

