Suspect in Tamiami Trail murders dies in Sarasota County Jail

The 52-year-old suspect accused of murdering two women within one month has died in Sarasota County Jail, possibly from a medical-related illness.

In a news release, State Attorney Ed Brodsky said William Devonshire died Sunday morning at 6:38 a.m. Sarasota police said the double-murder suspect was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital following a medical event on May 17.

Ten days later, he returned to the county jail and was under hospice care. Over the weekend, he passed away.

"The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is confident he died from a medical-related illness but the official cause of death will come from the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office," according to Sarasota police. "The Sarasota Police Department will now close the homicide case that happened in February 2022 and the homicide case that happened in March 2022 because of the death of Devonshire. The State Attorney’s Office of the 12th Judicial Circuit cannot continue to prosecute due to the death of Devonshire."

PREVIOUS: Sarasota police detectives: Tamiami Trail murders are likely connected

In March, Sarasota police detectives said Devonshire murdered Kelliann Ripley, who was found dead in February, after he was arrested on separate charges. They said his DNA matched evidence found where her body was located at the Centennial Park boat ramp.

Kelliann Ripley's body was found near Tamiami Trail. Devonshire was charged with her murder. (Courtesy of Kelliann Ripley's family)

Then, just weeks later, a second body was found under Whitaker Bayou Bridge along North Tamiami Trail. Officials publicly identified the victim as Vickie Levitch.

Recently, police "found new and compelling evidence that Devonshire also murdered" her.

Officials said DNA evidence and surveillance video put him at the scene of both murders.

"We have indisputable evidence that links Devonshire to both of the homicides that occurred in February and March of this year," said Captain Johnathan Todd, Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division. "After analyzing the evidence in both homicides, we have determined that William Devonshire committed both crimes. Our detectives were in the process of writing a probable cause affidavit charging Devonshire with the murder of the second female victim in March of this year when we learned of his death," said Captain Todd.