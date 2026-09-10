Atlantic hurricane season poised to break historical record
TAMPA, Fla. - The Atlantic Basin is poised to break the historical record for the latest hurricane formation on record as intense El Niño conditions suppress tropical development.
Historic Atlantic delay
What we know:
Record-breaking atmospheric conditions are delaying the tropical season during its typical climatological peak.
An off-the-charts El Niño pattern continues to tear through the tropics with massive amounts of wind shear, while heavy Saharan dust suppresses storm development.
The previous record for the latest first hurricane in the Atlantic Basin was Sept. 11. Meteorologists say there is no chance a hurricane forms by tomorrow, guaranteeing the record will be shattered.
Gulf water conditions
What we don't know:
Forecasters are watching the Gulf of Mexico where water temperatures remain extremely warm and wind shear is slightly lower.
A tropical storm could potentially develop close to home under these local conditions.
Weather officials do not anticipate any tropical development over the next week.
It remains unclear when the first hurricane of the season will officially form.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from weather reports and climatological data tracking the Atlantic hurricane season.