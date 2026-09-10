Atlantic hurricane season poised to break historical record

The Brief Strong wind shear and Saharan dust are halting tropical development, leaving the Atlantic Basin on track to break the record for the latest hurricane formation in history. The current record of Sept. 11 is guaranteed to fall because forecasters expect no hurricanes to develop over the next week. Warm Gulf waters could still allow local tropical storms to form close to home even with high wind shear present.



The Atlantic Basin is poised to break the historical record for the latest hurricane formation on record as intense El Niño conditions suppress tropical development.

Historic Atlantic delay

What we know:

Record-breaking atmospheric conditions are delaying the tropical season during its typical climatological peak.

An off-the-charts El Niño pattern continues to tear through the tropics with massive amounts of wind shear, while heavy Saharan dust suppresses storm development.

The previous record for the latest first hurricane in the Atlantic Basin was Sept. 11. Meteorologists say there is no chance a hurricane forms by tomorrow, guaranteeing the record will be shattered.

Gulf water conditions

What we don't know:

Forecasters are watching the Gulf of Mexico where water temperatures remain extremely warm and wind shear is slightly lower.

A tropical storm could potentially develop close to home under these local conditions.

Weather officials do not anticipate any tropical development over the next week.

It remains unclear when the first hurricane of the season will officially form.