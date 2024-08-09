Suspect shot by Citrus County deputy after threatening with knife remains in hospital, will be arrested: CCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The armed suspect who was shot by a Citrus County deputy after threatening him with a knife has been identified by the sheriff's office.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Paul David Badovinac, of Homosassa, remains in the hospital after the deputy-involved shooting on Thursday. Officials said he is in stable condition and will be formally arrested and charged once he's released from the hospital.

It all began as Citrus County deputies investigated a felony battery on an elderly victim involving Badovinac. They said the victim was left with serious injuries after the incident.

RELATED: Armed suspect shot by deputy after chase, struggle in the woods: CCSO

Badovinac was found at a Homosassa home on West Jarovi Court on Thursday, but he immediately ran off once deputies arrived. Officials said one of the deputies chased after him, and Badovinac began fighting off the deputy once they were in the middle of the woods off of West Linden Drive.

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

During the fight, Badovinac is accused of trying to grab the deputy's gun, that was in a holster, several times. Badovinac eventually released his grip and grabbed a knife, threatening the deputy who was only a few feet away, according to CCSO.

That's when the Citrus County deputy fired two shots at Badovinac, hitting him. Authorities said Badovinac received medical aid at the scene and was taken to the hospital.

CRIME: Travis Scott arrested in Paris after alleged hotel security fight

"I am appalled by Mr. Badovinac's actions toward a vulnerable member of our community. Thanks to the quick actions taken by our deputies, he will answer for his crimes," said Citrus County Sheriff Michael Prendergast.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the deputy-involved shooting, which is CCSO's policy. The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for these types of incidents.