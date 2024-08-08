Armed suspect shot by deputy after chase, struggle in the woods: CCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

An armed suspect was shot after threatening a Citrus County deputy with a knife in Homosassa on Thursday, officials said.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating a battery in which the suspect seriously injured an elderly victim. That investigation led them to a home on West Jarovi Court, where multiple people were inside.

Once they arrived, the suspect ran from the back of the home, and one of the responding deputies chased after them. That pursuit continued through various yards and ended in the woods off of West Linden Drive, according to CCSO.

The suspect then started to fight off the deputy and tried to grab his agency-issued gun from his holster. Authorities said the suspect then threatened the deputy with a knife.

That's when the Citrus County deputy shot the suspect, according to officials. The suspect was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will now take over the deputy-involved shooting investigation, and CCSO said they are on scene collecting evidence. The deputy involved will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

