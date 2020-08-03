Suspect wanted in Seminole bank robbery

article

Investigators are trying to track down the person who robbed the First Citizens Bank at 13700 Park Boulevard in unincorporated Seminole just after 4 p.m. Monday.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said the suspect came into the bank, pointed a handgun at the teller and demanded money.

An undisclosed amount of money was loaded into a bag and the robber took off.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a long sleeve, button-up shirt, dark pants, a black bandanna on his head, covered by a straw hat, and a black face mask.

Courtesy Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Nicole Thompson at 727-582-6200 or nthompson@pcsonet.com.