Suspected drug dealer arrested for murder after deadly overdose in Riverview

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The Brief Aaron Morris faces a first-degree murder charge after deputies tied him to a fatal Riverview drug overdose. Grace Remington died from a deadly dose of fentanyl inside a home on Balm Boyette Road. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested the suspected dealer nearly six months later.



A suspected drug dealer is behind bars after a woman died from a fentanyl overdose nearly six months ago, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested 46-year-old Aaron Morris on Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge.

Riverview fentanyl death

What we know:

Deputies responded to a home on Balm Boyette Road in Riverview on Dec. 29, 2025, and found 43-year-old Grace Remington dead. Toxicology results later confirmed that Remington had a fatal amount of fentanyl in her system.

Investigators accuse Morris of giving Remington the lethal dose of fentanyl before her death.

Hillsborough sheriff investigation

What we don't know:

Deputies have not said what led them to Morris during their investigation. Officials also did not confirm how much fentanyl Remington was given before she died.

Community drug impact

What they're saying:

"Fentanyl continues to destroy lives and devastate families in our community," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "If you choose to distribute this deadly poison, you will be held accountable for the lives lost as a result of your actions."