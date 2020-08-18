Suspected DUI driver leaves Pasco small business in shambles after crash

A Pasco County man is in jail after troopers say he drove drunk through the front of a small business in Hudson.

Investigators say Michael Simpson lost control of his Ford Mustang and crashed through the front of Winning Circle Feed on SR 52 in Hudson.

The store's owner, Ron Baker says business has already been tough during the coronavirus pandemic, but now he can’t even start cleaning up the mess until an insurance adjuster arrives.

“Financially I can’t afford it, with everything, and now the insurance company doesn’t want to contact us,” Baker told FOX 13.

Ron Baker's wife, Diane died suddenly in June from cancer. She received the diagnosis two weeks before she passed.

“Because of COVID and everything, she couldn’t get into Moffitt soon enough and in a matter of two weeks she lost her battle with cancer,” explained Winning Circle Feed employee Mandy Lohan.

Their store is still open, but most of the business has to be done through the loading docks in the back. the front of the store has to remain boarded up until they hear from their insurance company.

Pasco County Sheriff: Michael Simpson

As for Simpson, troopers say he was cooperative with law enforcement until officers tried to place him in handcuffs. That’s when they say he ran away.

Investigators chased him down and took him to the Pasco County Jail. He was charged with DUI causing property damage and resisting arrest.