Suspected DUI driver located by Hernando County K9 after fleeing scene of fatal crash: FHP

A K9 with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office led deputies to a man accused of fleeing the scene of a deadly DUI crash.

Troopers say Reinier Casola Rodriguez, 38, of Tampa, was driving a Ford F150 north on Mariner Boulevard, south of Quality Drive shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Casola Rodriguez was speeding when he failed to make it through a curve in the road, which caused the truck to enter the center median where the front-seat passenger, who was not restrained, fell out of the truck.

After the passenger, later identified as a 34-year-old man from West Palm Beach, fell, troopers say the truck continued onto the west shoulder and crashed into a utility box.

Post-impact, troopers say Casola Rodriguez fled the scene on foot. He was later located about one mile away by deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office who were following a K9.

The passenger who fell from the vehicle was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Casola Rodriguez was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Troopers determined that he was impaired at the time of the crash and arrested him on charges of DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, driving while license suspended involving a death, and felony battery for striking a nurse attempting to provide him medical care.

According to FHP, Casola Rodriguez, who refused to provide a breath test or blood sample, was later delivered to the Hernando County Jail following his medical care.

Two other male passengers from Miami suffered minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital.