Suspected DUI driver’s dog dies after vehicle slams into utility pole in Weeki Wachee: HCSO

Deputies in Hernando County had to use a drone to locate a suspected DUI driver who was thrown from a vehicle crash that killed his dog.

What we know:

A Hernando County traffic deputy went to the area of Commercial Way and Cortez Boulevard in Weeki Wachee around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday to investigate reports of a reckless vehicle.

The deputy said he spotted the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Matthew Jowers, traveling north on Commercial Way at a high rate of speed.

Then, the deputy said he saw Jowers lose control of the vehicle and then sideswipe another vehicle, causing both vehicles to crash.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Jowers' vehicle careened off the roadway and collided with a wooden utility pole, causing it to shear in half.

Initially, deputies couldn’t find Jowers, who was thrown from the vehicle upon colliding with the utility pole.

Investigators say that while the driver of the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the driver's dog was seriously injured in the crash and later died as a result of its injuries.

Another deputy showed up and used his agency-issued drone to help locate Jowers, who was found lying in the brush, about 20 feet from the crash site.

Jowers was taken to an area hospital by Hernando County Fire Rescue.

After he was medically cleared, Jowers was arrested on charges of reckless driving and driving under the influence.