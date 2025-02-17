Suspected hit-and-run driver in semi-truck forces Florida mom, toddler to crash into pond: MCSO

The Brief A Florida mom and her 3-year-old daughter were taken to the hospital on Monday morning after deputies a suspected hit-and-run driver sent them crashing into a pond. The driver of the truck, 69-year-old Alton Walters, was later located by the Stuart Police Department. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injuries and improper lane change.



A Florida mother and her 3-year-old daughter are recovering after deputies say a semi-truck driver forced them off a road and into a pond before taking off because he needed to ‘make a delivery’.

It happened along Kanner Highway in Martin County around 9 a.m. on Monday.

The backstory:

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle the woman was driving was struck by a semi-truck that was switching lanes, forcing her off the road and into a pond.

Image is courtesy of the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses said the impact caused the car to veer off the road and into the water.

The woman freed herself and her child from the vehicle and made it to the bank, according to MCSO.

Image is courtesy of the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the driver of the truck, Alton Winters, 69, of Florida, slowed down briefly but then drove off to a local produce company, claiming he had to make a delivery.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

He was later located by the Stuart Police Department and taken into custody.

Alton Winters was located by Stuart police and taken into custody. Image is courtesy of the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injuries and improper lane change.

The woman and her child were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: