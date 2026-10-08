Suspects arrested 8 years after Spring Hill father killed during home invasion robbery

The Brief Federal authorities charged Arthur Williams and Timothy Colon in connection with the 2018 death of Alek Smith during a violent home invasion in Spring Hill. Investigators made a breakthrough in the cold case after reluctant witnesses came forward during a separate 2025 federal law enforcement investigation. Both men face potential life sentences or the death penalty as federal agencies continue to investigate potential co-conspirators.



Federal authorities have charged two men in connection with the 2018 fatal shooting and severe beating of a 22-year-old father during an armed robbery in Spring Hill.

Spring Hill murder indictment

What we know:

Arthur Williams, known as "Snow" and "Art," alongside Timothy Colon, were indicted on federal charges for using a firearm during a crime of violence that resulted in the premeditated murder of Alek Smith.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

On Oct. 16, 2018, around 1 a.m., authorities said multiple armed men forced their way into a home on Legend Street while Smith's fiancé and young daughter were sleeping in nearby rooms.

Kehoe said Smith confronted the intruders to defend his family. He added that the intruders beat Smith repeatedly before Colon shot him in the lower body, causing fatal blunt force trauma to his head and gunshot trauma.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of additional potential co-conspirators who may have participated in planning or executing the armed robbery.

Federal cold case breakthrough

The backstory:

Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene within minutes in 2018, gathering forensics, taking photographs and interviewing witnesses, but lacked sufficient evidence to file charges at the time.

On Oct. 16, 2018, Alek Smith was killed during a home invasion in Spring Hill.

The case sat unsolved for years until 2025, when reluctant witnesses came forward during a separate federal investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

New testimony and additional search warrants allowed investigators to show that Colon planned the robbery, tracked Smith's movements using social media and recruited others to carry out the target attempt to rob Smith of marijuana and drug proceeds.

What they're saying:

"If you think you have a stale homicide that you don’t think law enforcement is going to pursue you – you are wrong," Kehoe stated. "These agents worked together for eight years to develop a case. An unsolved murder has now become solved. Mr. Smith and his family have some solace that the individuals involved have been charged and will be prosecuted and face at least a life sentence and possibly the death penalty."

Image of Alek Smith provided by his family.

Suspect custody status

What's next:

Colon was taken into custody on Wednesday, while Williams remains held at the Hernando County Jail on unrelated state charges pending transfer to federal custody for his initial appearance.

Both men have prior law enforcement involvement with serious offenses including human trafficking, and officials suspect they may be connected to other crimes across Hernando County.

If convicted, both defendants face a maximum penalty of life in federal prison or the death penalty.

How to submit tips

What you can do:

Federal and local officials urge anyone with additional information regarding the homicide or potential co-conspirators to contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.