Suspicious material in Bradenton 'destroyed', deputies say

Manatee County deputies shut down a portion of U.S. Route 41 in Bradenton due to a suspicious package.

Officials said the Manatee County Sheriff's Office Bomb Square destroyed the "suspicious material," but they haven't said what the package contained.

Deputies said there is no threat to the public. Officials said the suspicious package was at an ABC liquor store.

All lanes of U.S. 41, also known as 14th Street West, remain closed between 63rd Avenue West to Florida Boulevard. There is no word on when lanes will reopen.

