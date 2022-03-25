SUV hits aboveground water main in St. Petersburg

Water spewed from an aboveground water main that was hit by a vehicle in St. Petersburg Friday.

Crews were on the scene at 34th Street North and 24th Avenue North, by Dayton Andrews Dodge and Hertz Car Rental, where an SUV hit a large blue water valve.

No injuries were reported, but traffic was snarled by St. Petersburg Water Resources crews working to seal the valve.

Fire inspectors were at nearby businesses to make sure sprinkler systems were still working properly.

Courtesy St. Pete Fire Rescue

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue asked drivers to avoid the area.

They added that drivers should always watch the road and put down their cell phones while driving. It was not clear if distracted driving played a factor in the crash.