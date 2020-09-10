SWAT team gets friendly reminder why it's 'Manatee' County

article

A manatee decided to join in on the SWAT team's water training -- in none other than Manatee County.

The sheriff's office posted several photos of their SWAT team as they conducted waterborne training Thursday morning.

In the middle of the session, a manatee swam up alongside them in the water.

(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

"An unexpected visitor decided to stop by and see what they were doing!" the agency wrote on Twitter.

"Brings new meaning to #ManateeSheriff!" they added.