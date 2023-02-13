Synapse Summit returns to Amalie Arena for 6th annual Tampa innovation celebration

For the 6th straight year, Synapse Summit will return to Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa.

The all day event put on by Synapse is a celebration of innovation across the Bay Area and beyond, drawing some of the brightest minds in innovation.

More than 150 speakers and 300 exhibitors will fill the arena and highlight the cutting edge tech and innovation ecosystem happening across the State of Florida.

The Summit is the culmination of Tampa Bay Innovation Week, which hosts dozens of other local themed events throughout the week.

