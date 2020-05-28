Take an interactive tour of NASA facilities ahead of the historic SpaceX launch

If you’re keen to see the first U.S. manned-space launch in nearly 10 years this Saturday, you can get an interactive preview of some of the tools and equipment that are being used for the upcoming space voyage.

NASA released an immersive, 360-degree video that features up-close footage of its Kennedy Space Center, from which astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will be jettisoning towards the stars.



The video was initially a livestream that took place on Wednesday, May 27, the original scheduled date of the launch. The launch, though, was canceled due to bad weather and postponed until Saturday.

In the video, NASA staff explain the advanced equipment and technical specifications behind some of the tools, such as heat shields and parachutes, that will help send Behnken and Hurley into space as well as bring them home.

NASA team members also discuss the science of how the Falcon 9 rocket will help lift the astronauts aboard the Crew Dragon vessel into space. Both the Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon are designed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.



And good news for those who have always wanted to experience that iconic spacewalk: You can briefly step into an astronaut’s shoes as NASA staff give a glimpse of the elevated platform on which Behnken and Hurley will trot before entering the Crew Dragon.

Their mission is called Demo-2, where they will travel to the International Space Station and remain on it for an undetermined amount of time before returning home.

The launch is set to happen this Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 p.m. ET / 12:22 p.m. PT.



