Tall Ships Festival docks in St. Pete for the weekend

The Tall Ships Festival is happening in St. Petersburg this weekend, allowing you to immerse yourself in the nation's rich maritime history while aboard the celebrated ships.

From now until April 2, the grand fleet will be docked along the St. Pete waterfront. The festival began with a dramatic Parade of Sail on Thursday evening and featured a variety of Historical rigged sailing vessels.

"Ships like this are incredibly unique for a multitude of reasons," said Mark Seibinico with Galveston Historical Foundation on board the 1877 BARQUE Elissa. "One of the key ones I want to harp on a lot is that it's a true preservation of history, and it's an encapsulation of human skill."

These tall ships are operated by a large crew that works the ships in Historical Manor with no automation, and everything is done historically by hand.

For more information or to get tickets to the Tall Ship Festival, visit tallshipsstpete.com