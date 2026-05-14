Tampa advocates, parents push for solutions ahead of possible ‘teen takeover’ events

The Brief The Tampa Police Department is preparing for the possibility of two "teen takeover" events this weekend. Parents and advocates gathered at Tampa City Hall on Thursday, criticizing the criminalization of teens following 22 arrests last weekend. The police department is hosting an alternative event on Friday night at the NFL YET Center in East Tampa.



Tampa police will be out in full force this weekend preparing for the possibility of two "teen takeover" events in Tampa.

Public outcry

Ahead of those gatherings, parents, advocates and community members gathered outside Tampa City Hall on Thursday, criticizing law enforcement’s response to last weekend’s chaos at Curtis Hixon Park.

Courtesy: Angerloe Bellamy

Angerloe Bellamy is pleading for charges against her 15-year-old son, Armani Polite, to be dropped. He was arrested during last Friday’s takeover at Curtis Hixon Park.

"I want everything taken off of my son because he’s not a part of that group," Bellamy said. "Just because he's Black, don’t put him a part it."

The backstory:

Last Friday’s gathering at Curtis Hixon Park turned violent, spilling into the streets.

Tampa police arrested 22 people ranging from 12 to 21 years old. Officers also confiscated two guns and drugs throughout the operation.

Call for more youth programs

What they're saying:

Led by Pastor Elvis Piggott, the group called for more community programs for young people. Condemning the violence, he says more should be done before situations escalate.

"What is taking place, violence and chaos, cannot happen," Piggott said. "However, we want to make sure that we are reaching them where they are."

Community advocate Valerie Bullock says criminal charges alone will not solve the issue.

"Criminalizing the children is not the answer," Bullock said. "Why don’t the city offer activities?"

Local perspective:

Community advocate Connie Burton believes local leaders should focus on creating opportunities for young people.

"These young people got a tremendous amount of talent," Burton concluded. "We should be utilizing that talent and seeking it out, so they can see and be a part of this wonderful city called Tampa."

The other side:

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said officers are aware of possible teen takeovers planned this weekend.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

In response, Tampa Police and community partners have organized an alternative event on Friday night at the NFL YET Center in East Tampa.

"If we have to take action, I don’t hesitate, and I will take action," Bercaw said. "The safety of our community is our top priority. Being proactive in the community is very important to me and that’s why we’re taking this initiative."

Dig deeper:

Pastor Piggott was arrested last year after police say he pulled out a gun during a dispute following a Tampa city council election forum. That case is still playing out in court.

What we don't know:

FOX 13 did reach out to the department about the racial profiling allegations, but we did not hear back.

What's next:

The alternative event at the NFL YET Center is scheduled for Friday night from 8 p.m. until midnight.

Organizers say the event will include supervised sports, games, food and other activities.