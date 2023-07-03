Tampa Bay law enforcement getting drunk drivers off the street over holiday weekend

Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, law enforcement is cracking down on drunk driving.

For many this Independence Day means a four-day weekend and for some choosing to drink, law enforcement wants them to know if they get behind the wheel there will be consequences.

READ: New Florida law will allow speed cameras in school zones

"You must be responsible for yourself. We all have to be and that doesn't mean like, you know, everyone should have a designated driver. And that doesn't mean if there's four of you and one of you has been drinking the least amount, that's the designated driver. No, no amount is safe," Hillsborough County MADD Chapter Co-Founder Linda Unfried shared.

Saturday night, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office along with FHP and several other agencies carried out a DUI Wolfpack operation throughout the county from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday. It led to a total of 53 criminal charges including 30 DUIs, 4 felony drug arrests and two other arrests for outstanding warrants.

Law enforcement in the Tampa Bay area are making sure less drunk drivers are on the road this Fourth of July.

"They're saving a life. In my view, one, two, three, four. Depending on how many they might have, one car might have four people in it. They are saving lives by taking the DUI offenders off the streets," Unfried said.

READ: New FDOT initiative aims to bring traffic deaths and injuries down

Unfried with the Hillsborough County chapter of Mother's Against Drunk Driving who lost her sister to drunk driver wants people to know to plan ahead and know there are options including ride-share apps and AAA Tow to Go Program which transports the vehicle and the driver home within 10 miles.

"The pain never ends. And if you can think about maybe saving your own family's life and your life, actually. Make plans before you go out and have a designated driver. For sure. Have a safe ride home," Unfriend explained.