Jingle Bell Run: Annual event in Tampa raises money for patients with arthritis

More than 60 million people across the country live with arthritis.

On Sunday morning, more than 700 people came out to George Steinbrenner Field to support the 800,000 patients in Tampa Bay at the 20th Annual Jingle Bell Run. The Arthritis Foundation hosts the event to raise awareness and money for patients.

Attendees compiled fundraising teams to lace up their shoes with jingle bells and participate in a 5k run or 1-mile walk.

"You can ride in a wheelchair, stroller, anyway that you can walk with us. I'm walking," said Cindy Powell, this year's adult honoree.

Powell's team was made up of 85 of her coworkers from Florida Orthopedic Institute. Coincidentally, she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis seven years ago.

"It affects all of your joints, it moves around. It makes you stiff when you wake up in the morning and sometimes difficult to do everyday activities. It's important to be on the right regime and have a good state of mind," said Powell.

This year's youth honoree was 4-year-old Ellanora Moates, who was diagnosed with pediatric arthritis at just 2 years old.

"It's definitely been quite a journey for us. I'm a nurse, so I kind of thought it would be a lot easier for me to understand everything, but there's still things I'm learning on a daily basis," her mom Kara Moates said. "You think it's going to be something where you can take an Ibuprofen, and it's just going to get better, but we're currently on a 4th medication now."

Pictured: Ellanora Moates

The Moates' team of 40 was called Ellanora's Gingersnaps.

"I think it's just getting the awareness out there and helping to support those medications that are available to us now through the Arthritis Foundation," Kara Moates said.

