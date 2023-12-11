Tampa company giving away 100 Christmas trees to families in need

Domain Home, a local Tampa infill home builder, partnered with Christmas Tree Wonderland to donate up to 100 trees this holiday season.

"One of the families that is coming to pick up their tree, they were talking about the choices that they have to make. Maybe this Christmas they couldn't do gifts and a tree, but they wanted all this," said the owner of Domain Home, Sharon McSwain.

READ: 92 kids join St. Pete police for 'Shop with a Cop'

As some families struggle during the holidays, the Tampa company is trying to alleviate some of the stress with free trees.

"A Christmas tree is kind of the anchor of a home during the holidays," shared McSwain.