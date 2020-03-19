Tampa Bay area restaurants focus on take-out, delivery during coronavirus pandemic

article

Local restaurants are trying their best to adjust to new orders in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some have been forced to lay-off workers. Others are pouring their resources into delivery and take-out orders. The service industry, which is a huge part of American life, is now crippled.

"We've had to cut staff,” said Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria general manager Gary Navarro. “Business is down 50 percent. We've made some adjustments.”

Navarro is now shifting his focus from the dining room to the take-out line. "It's very rewarding and very satisfying when you have customers still supporting you and still come in,” Navarro explained. “What we've noticed the last few days is customers just coming in because they're tired of being cooped up at home.”

Currently, his dining room is only allowed to be 50 percent full. Business is always top of mind, but right now his main focus is on cleanliness. That’s why he's taking extra precautions cleaning the restaurant thoroughly multiple times a day.

His restaurant is right in the heart of downtown. It's an area with heavy foot traffic but lately, sidewalks have been clear.

"It's a big impact,” said Tazo Musabegovich, owner of the German Knodle. “It's approximately 80 percent less than it used to be.”

Musabegovich is worried about what the next month will look like but is finding some comfort in his loyal customers.

"They come and say we are coming to support you to help you go through the summer,” Musabegovich said. “They were coming in order to buy and to give me a chance to break even. If I break even I can feed the family."