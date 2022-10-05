Tampa Bay area volunteers continues to extend support to SWFL after Hurricane Ian

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Tampa Bay area is rallying to uplift our neighbors hardest hit by the storm.

From teens with Men of Vision picking up debris, to Tampa first responders assisting those in need and local churches doing what they can to help.

Grace Family Church Pastor Mike Ash said they've collected cases of water bottles, diapers, and anything else they could think that people in Southwest Florida would need.

"We brought those supplies down to them, and they know where their needs are. They know what to do. So they’re distributing all of the things we brought down to the people in need," Ash said.

"It should’ve been us and so the least we can do is give back and try to serve those who’ve been impacted," said April Mccullohs, a volunteer with Grace Family Church.

The church filled up a 26-foot U-Haul and another trailer with donated supplies Wednesday morning and brought it down to the Community Cooperative, a nonprofit organization in Fort Myers.

"It’s extremely critical," Beth Wild, who works with the Cooperative, said about the donations received. "The stuff that goes on the truck goes right back out in whatever neighborhood we’re in that day."