Tampa Bay Bike Challenge encourages more riders with friendly competition, prizes

March is Florida Bike Month and Bike/Walk Tampa Bay is encouraging more people to start bicycling.

The organization is coordinating with the ‘Love to Ride’ campaign for Tampa Bay Bike Challenge. It is a free and fun way for people and organizations to participate and realize all the benefits of bicycling.

The challenge began March 1st and continues through the end of the month and anyone who rides at least for 10 minutes can participate.

The challenge has some friendly competition built-in, with opportunities for prizes.

The more miles people ride, the more points they earn. Riders may also earn points for encouraging more riders to sign up.

For more information, visit https://www.lovetoride.net/tampabay.