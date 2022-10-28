Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival events for January include Hamilton VIP reception, show

article

You can join the Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival for the hit musical "Hamilton" at the Straz Center in Tampa along with a VIP Reception on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Special tickets are on sale through the TBBHF site. Doors open at 3 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. The reception will feature live entertainment, door prizes and ticket giveaways.

Tickets are limited. For more information, go to https://tampablackheritage.org/events/gala/.

Registration is also open for the Run For Us Health And Wellness Event on January 7, 2023 at Gadsden Park located at 6901 S. MacDill Ave in Tampa. The event will include a 5K run/walk or boot camp.

The event will include a newly added Kids Zone obstacle course. For information about registration, visit https://tampablackheritage.org/runforus5k/

The Tampa Bay Black Heritage Music Fest also returns to Tampa in January. For updates about the event go to https://tampablackheritage.org/