Tampa Bay Buccaneers release full 2025 schedule

By
Published  May 15, 2025
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play eight home games and nine away games in the 2025 regular season.
    • Their schedule includes four prime time games, three of which are on the road.
    • The Bucs' 2025 opponents had a combined .481 winning percentage in 2024.

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have unveiled their full schedule for the 2025 NFL season.

Big picture view:

The Bucs have reached the postseason five straight years and have won the NFC South four consecutive times – streaks they hope to extend this year.

They'll play their first two games on the road, including a Monday night matchup in Week 2 against the Houston Texans. Their home opener against the New York Jets is set for Sept. 21 at Raymond James Stadium.

Bucs schedule

Dig deeper:

The full 2025 schedule for the Bucs, week by week, is as follows (note: home games are in bold):

  • Week 1@ Atlanta Falcons, Sept. 7, 1 p.m.
  • Week 2@ Houston Texans, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. (MNF)
  • Week 3vs. New York Jets, Sept. 21, 1 p.m.
  • Week 4vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sept. 28, 1 p.m.
  • Week 5@ Seattle Seahawks, Oct. 5, 4:05 p.m.
  • Week 6vs. San Francisco 49ers, Oct. 12, 1 p.m.
  • Week 7@ Detroit Lions, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. (MNF)
  • Week 8@ New Orleans Saints, Oct. 26, 4:05 p.m.
  • Week 9Bye
  • Week 10vs. New England Patriots, Nov. 9, 1 p.m.
  • Week 11@ Buffalo Bills, Nov. 16, 1 p.m.
  • Week 12@ L.A. Rams, Nov. 23, 8:20 p.m. (SNF)
  • Week 13vs. Arizona Cardinals, Nov. 30, 1 p.m.
  • Week 14vs. New Orleans Saints, Dec. 7, 1 p.m.
  • Week 15vs. Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 11, 8:15 p.m. (TNF)
  • Week 16@ Carolina Panthers, Dec. 21, 4:30 p.m.
  • Week 17@ Miami Dolphins, Dec. 28, 1 p.m.
  • Week 18vs. Carolina Panthers, date and time TBD
The Source: This story was written with information from the NFL and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

