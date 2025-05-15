Tampa Bay Buccaneers release full 2025 schedule

The Brief The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play eight home games and nine away games in the 2025 regular season. Their schedule includes four prime time games, three of which are on the road. The Bucs' 2025 opponents had a combined .481 winning percentage in 2024.



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have unveiled their full schedule for the 2025 NFL season.

Big picture view:

The Bucs have reached the postseason five straight years and have won the NFC South four consecutive times – streaks they hope to extend this year.

They'll play their first two games on the road, including a Monday night matchup in Week 2 against the Houston Texans. Their home opener against the New York Jets is set for Sept. 21 at Raymond James Stadium.

Bucs schedule

Dig deeper:

The full 2025 schedule for the Bucs, week by week, is as follows (note: home games are in bold):

Week 1@ Atlanta Falcons, Sept. 7, 1 p.m.

Week 2@ Houston Texans, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. (MNF)

Week 3 vs. New York Jets, Sept. 21, 1 p.m.

Week 4 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sept. 28, 1 p.m.

Week 5@ Seattle Seahawks, Oct. 5, 4:05 p.m.

Week 6 vs. San Francisco 49ers, Oct. 12, 1 p.m.

Week 7@ Detroit Lions, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. (MNF)

Week 8@ New Orleans Saints, Oct. 26, 4:05 p.m.

Week 9Bye

Week 10 vs. New England Patriots, Nov. 9, 1 p.m.

Week 11@ Buffalo Bills, Nov. 16, 1 p.m.

Week 12@ L.A. Rams, Nov. 23, 8:20 p.m. (SNF)

Week 13 vs. Arizona Cardinals, Nov. 30, 1 p.m.

Week 14 vs. New Orleans Saints, Dec. 7, 1 p.m.

Week 15 vs. Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 11, 8:15 p.m. (TNF)

Week 16@ Carolina Panthers, Dec. 21, 4:30 p.m.

Week 17@ Miami Dolphins, Dec. 28, 1 p.m.

Week 18 vs. Carolina Panthers, date and time TBD

