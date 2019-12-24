Tampa Bay church group offering free Uber rides to church this Christmas

Christmas Eve church services are a cherished tradition for many Bay Area families, but for those without transportation, the tradition isn’t always possible.

Grace Family Churches of Tampa Bay are offering free Uber rides to all of its 29 Christmas Eve Candlelight services - to help parishioners focus on what Christmas is really about.

The offer includes a $20 roundtrip, which is expected to cover the full fare for guests who live approximately 4-5 miles from one of their six locations in Lutz, Land O’ Lakes, Temple Terrace, Town ’N Country, Ybor or South Tampa.

Founding Pastor Craig Altman said, “Our desire is to make it as easy as possible for everyone to experience the love of Jesus this Christmas. If taking a free Uber ride is convenient and special for our guests - then that’s what we’ll do. We hope you join us this Christmas at Grace.”

All candlelight services are one hour long and will include live music and a program for children of all ages. For all times and locations, visit christmasatgrace.com.