Tampa Bay fans holding out hope for another season with Brady

Amid reports of retirement, Tom Brady’s camp says his NFL future is still very much up in the air.

Bucs fans were enjoying the return of Gasparilla Saturday when the initial reports of his decision to retire started to appear on social media. They immediately became emotional at the thought he might have played his final game.

"It messes up the mood you know. I cried. I absolutely cried," one fan said.

While others were doubtful that he’s ready to end it, even after a decorated career of 22 seasons and 7 rings.

"I’m kind of shocked. He’s coming off an MVP caliber season. I still think he has a little bit more left in the tank but if that’s how he wants to go out it’s up to him."

One of those Super Bowl championships came in Tampa Bay, so fans are hoping for another shot next season.

"I’m just so thankful for him to come to this city and bring us what we needed. He brought life back to the city."

No matter what he decides, fans thanked him for allowing them to witness greatness.

Advertisement

"If this is truly it for Tom Brady I would say thank you so much."

