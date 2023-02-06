Tampa Bay History Center honors legacy and achievements of African Americans

February marks Black History month. And all month long, the Tampa Bay History Center has special programming honoring the legacy and achievements of African Americans throughout history.

One of those events is a tour through the Robert W. Saunders Public Library’s ‘historic hallway’, which is dedicated to black history throughout time, especially pivotal moments in the region.

The tour, called ‘Our History in Black and White’, led by curator of Black History at the Tampa Bay History Center Fred Hearns, discusses the Florida Black History Timeline, NAACP history, the Historic Central Avenue Corridor, Violet’s Book Store and the African American Research Library.

The tour is free, but registration is required.

To learn more about special events this month at the Tampa Bay History Center focusing on black history, click here.