Tampa Bay Lightning top Flyers for team-record 11th straight home win

article

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots and the Tampa Bay Lightning set a franchise record for consecutive home wins in a 5-3 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Cedric Paquette and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Tampa Bay, which won its 11th game in a row on home ice. The

Lightning also won their 10th consecutive game overall to become the third team in NHL history to have two separate winning streaks of at least 10 games in the same season.

The 1929-30 and 1970-71 Boston Bruins are the only other teams with multiple winning streaks of 10 or more games in the same season.

Vasilevskiy improved to 19-0-2 in his past 21 starts.

Ivan Provorov, Claude Giroux and James van Riemsdyk scored for the Flyers, and Carter Hart stopped 19 shots.

