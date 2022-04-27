Tampa Bay Lightning's city-wide scavenger hunt leads fans to the playoffs

Bolts fans, get ready for the upcoming Lightning playoff run by joining the team's first ever city-wide scavenger hunt.

Each day unlocks a new objective, which will culminate at Sunday’s Playoff Pep Rally at Sparkman Wharf.

After an objective unlocks, participants can check in until the end of the scavenger hunt on Sunday.

Will you visit each stop as they unlock, or will you wait for the weekend to complete them all?

The multi-day quest gives players the chance to win a playoff prize pack – including a pair of lower-level tickets for the first home playoff game.

Anyone who can't make all the stops will still be entered to win an autographed jersey. The winners will be notified early next week.

Advertisement

Information and rules are available at https://web.witcontests.com/lightning/scavenger.