Tampa Bay Rays aim for 2-0 ALDS lead Monday night
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tampa Bay aims to take a 2-0 American League Division Series lead Monday night against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field.
Peralta gets Game 2 nod
What we know:
Manager Kevin Cash announced right-hander Freddy Peralta will start Game 2 instead of veteran Nick Martinez. Peralta enters on 10 days of rest after posting a 0.96 ERA over his final five starts.
What we don't know:
It is unclear how many pitches Peralta will throw after his long layoff. Officials have not stated if Martinez will enter in relief or wait until Game 3 in New York.
Speed key against Schlittler
Why you should care:
The Rays led the American League with 164 stolen bases during the regular season, led by Chandler Simpson's major-league-leading 46 steals. Manufacturing early runs against Yankees starter Cam Schlittler will be vital to keeping momentum.
Rasmussen dominates Game 1
What they're saying:
Rasmussen delivered an eight-inning shutout in Game 1, striking out 10 batters and giving up only one hit.
"It takes an army," Rasmussen said after the victory. "We got a great staff here. I've got some people in my life privately that really helped me out day in and day out and like I said, it takes an army to keep me on the field."
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash and pitcher Drew Rasmussen during postgame and pregame media availability, as well as team announcement notes.