Tampa Bay Rays aim for 2-0 ALDS lead Monday night

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The Brief The Tampa Bay Rays lead the American League Division Series 1-0 against the New York Yankees after winning Game 1 by a score of 1-0. Right-hander Freddy Peralta will start Game 2 on 10 days of rest, giving Tampa Bay a fresh top-of-the-rotation option. Ace Drew Rasmussen allowed just one hit and struck out 10 batters over eight shutout innings in Game 1.



Tampa Bay aims to take a 2-0 American League Division Series lead Monday night against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field.

Peralta gets Game 2 nod

What we know:

Manager Kevin Cash announced right-hander Freddy Peralta will start Game 2 instead of veteran Nick Martinez. Peralta enters on 10 days of rest after posting a 0.96 ERA over his final five starts.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many pitches Peralta will throw after his long layoff. Officials have not stated if Martinez will enter in relief or wait until Game 3 in New York.

Speed key against Schlittler

Why you should care:

The Rays led the American League with 164 stolen bases during the regular season, led by Chandler Simpson's major-league-leading 46 steals. Manufacturing early runs against Yankees starter Cam Schlittler will be vital to keeping momentum.

Rasmussen dominates Game 1

What they're saying:

Rasmussen delivered an eight-inning shutout in Game 1, striking out 10 batters and giving up only one hit.

"It takes an army," Rasmussen said after the victory. "We got a great staff here. I've got some people in my life privately that really helped me out day in and day out and like I said, it takes an army to keep me on the field."