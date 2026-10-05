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Tampa Bay Rays aim for 2-0 ALDS lead Monday night

By
FOX 13 News
St. Petersburg
Published October 5, 2026 7:38 AM EDT
Published October 5, 2026 7:38 AM EDT
article

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - OCTOBER 03: Jonathan Aranda #8 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of Game One of the American League Division Series presented by Booking.com between the New York Yankees and the Tampa

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The Brief

    • The Tampa Bay Rays lead the American League Division Series 1-0 against the New York Yankees after winning Game 1 by a score of 1-0.
    • Right-hander Freddy Peralta will start Game 2 on 10 days of rest, giving Tampa Bay a fresh top-of-the-rotation option.
    • Ace Drew Rasmussen allowed just one hit and struck out 10 batters over eight shutout innings in Game 1.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tampa Bay aims to take a 2-0 American League Division Series lead Monday night against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field.

Peralta gets Game 2 nod

What we know:

Manager Kevin Cash announced right-hander Freddy Peralta will start Game 2 instead of veteran Nick Martinez. Peralta enters on 10 days of rest after posting a 0.96 ERA over his final five starts.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many pitches Peralta will throw after his long layoff. Officials have not stated if Martinez will enter in relief or wait until Game 3 in New York.

Speed key against Schlittler

Why you should care:

The Rays led the American League with 164 stolen bases during the regular season, led by Chandler Simpson's major-league-leading 46 steals. Manufacturing early runs against Yankees starter Cam Schlittler will be vital to keeping momentum.

Rasmussen dominates Game 1

What they're saying:

Rasmussen delivered an eight-inning shutout in Game 1, striking out 10 batters and giving up only one hit. 

"It takes an army," Rasmussen said after the victory. "We got a great staff here. I've got some people in my life privately that really helped me out day in and day out and like I said, it takes an army to keep me on the field."

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash and pitcher Drew Rasmussen during postgame and pregame media availability, as well as team announcement notes.

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