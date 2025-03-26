Tampa Bay Rays introduce new home at Steinbrenner Field ahead of Opening Day

The Brief The Tampa Bay Rays introduced their new home at Steinbrenner Field ahead of Opening Day. The decision to move the Rays' home to Steinbrenner Field was made after the Tropicana Field roof was destroyed by the strong winds during Hurricane Milton. Steinbrenner Field will house up to 10,000 fans on game days.



The Tampa Bay Rays are gearing up for Opening Day on Friday as the organization held a kick-off event on Wednesday to introduce Steinbrenner Field to the public.

The backstory:

The decision to move the Rays' home to Steinbrenner Field was made after the Tropicana Field roof was destroyed by the strong winds during Hurricane Milton.

300 full-time employees at Tropicana Field were displaced, according to the team.

Some of the new projects include new broadcast cables, a new umpire's compound, an expanded visitor's clubhouse and upgraded Wi-Fi connectivity.

Over 3,000 pieces of art will be installed by Friday.

Steinbrenner Field will house up to 10,000 fans on game days.

The stadium features new premium and group spaces for entertaining and hospitality.

Two new LED boards have been installed along the first and third baselines.

Steinbrenner Field

