Reviews: Great books for your spring vacation

Anyone who's looking for a good read for that upcoming spring break vacation may want to check out today’s Tampa Bay Reads selections. Ashley Kritzer with the Tampa Bay Business Journal, and online book reviewer, tells us what’s hot on the shelves what’s coming.

The first book to consider is the thriller "Night Shift" by Alex Finlay. From Amazon, it's "about a pair of small-town murders fifteen years apart―and the ties that bind them."

Next up is a contemporary romance with a rom-com vibe. "In a New York Minute" by Kate Spencer is described on Amazon as a "laugh-out-loud debut [that] is a perceptive reminder that fate can have a sense of humor, and that love can happen… In a New York Minute."

For fans of historical fiction, "On a Night of a Thousand Stars" by Andrea Yaryura Clark may be a good pre-spring read. According to Amazon, "In this moving, emotional narrative of love and resilience, a young couple confronts the start of Argentina's Dirty War in the 1970s, and a daughter searches for truth twenty years later."

Ashley Kritzer reviews books on her Instagram page, https://www.instagram.com/ashleykritzer/.

She received a copy of these books from the publisher in exchange for a fair and honest review, only.