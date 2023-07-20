Best-selling authors team up for 'Friends and Fiction' chats

They are four best-selling authors who have become great friends, and they host weekly author chats on their "Friends and Fiction" Facebook page.

Authors Mary Kay Andrews, Kristin Harmel, Kristi Woodson Harvey and Patti Callahan Henry started their chats during the COVID-19 pandemic when their book tours were canceled.

Since they first started, their following has grown to have 180,000 members.

Each of the authors are celebrating their newest released books, including Woodson Harvey's "The Summer of Song Birds," Harmel's "The Paris Daughter," Callahan Henry's "The Secret Book of Flora Lea," and Andrews' "The Home Wreckers." Andrews also has another book coming this September called "Big Lights, Big Christmas."

They are appearing together Thursday evening at the Oxford Exchange.

If you want to catch their chats on "Friends and Fiction" check them out on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.