Tampa Bay Restaurant Week kicks off with dozens of local flavors, benefitting Feeding Tampa Bay

If you’re a food lover looking to try new restaurants in the Tampa Bay area, or just want a break from cooking, this week is the perfect week to explore some of what the Tampa Bay food scene has to offer.

Tampa Bay Restaurant Week kicks off June 17-27 with more than 45 local spots offering 3-course menus for a special price, and a portion of the proceeds will go to supporting Feeding Tampa Bay.

This year is the 15th annual Tampa Bay Restaurant Week.

Patrons can attend any of the participating restaurants, request the restaurant week menu and order from there. F

or a full list of participating restaurants, visit tampabayrestaurantweek.com.