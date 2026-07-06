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The Brief Hundreds of soccer fans gathered at Al Lang Stadium in downtown St. Petersburg Monday night to watch a high-stakes international match. Belgium defeated the U.S. men's national team 4-1, ending their historic World Cup run in the Round of 16. Local supporters at the St. Petersburg watch party shared their pride and expressed strong hope for the future of American soccer.



A high-energy World Cup run ended in heartbreak Monday night as the U.S. men's national team fell 4-1 to Belgium, wrapping up an emotional evening for hundreds of fans at Al Lang Stadium.

Michael Nixon said attending the crowded downtown gathering was about more than just sports.

"I'm an American. We just had our 250th. This seemed like I needed to be in this kind of environment for this kind of game," he said.

St. Petersburg soccer fans

What we know:

Passionate crowd members packed the Rowdies' third World Cup watch party, sporting patriotic outfits ranging from Captain America to former U.S. presidents.

Denis Tarcza emphasized that the match up carried a deep meaning on home soil, calling it a revenge game from their 2014 clash against Belgium. For fan Gweneviere Pala, this electric atmosphere is exactly what makes international soccer so captivating.

World Cup fan reactions

What they're saying:

"Whether it's your first time watching soccer or even watching for your whole life. You immediately fall in love with the energy of the men's national team," Pala said.

To enhance the viewing experience, the Tampa Bay Rowdies expanded stadium operations by adding four massive screens throughout the venue.

Rowdies brand momentum

Big picture view:

Rowdies President Ryan Helfrick explained that the organization's primary goal is to maintain the sport's growing momentum long after the tournament concludes.

"Everybody's getting a little bit of soccer fever right now, and it's our job to keep that momentum going after the World Cup ends and convert some of these casual soccer fans into die-hard Rowdies fans," Helfrick said.

Red card controversy

The backstory:

The intense buildup to the game's kickoff included significant controversy surrounding American striker Folarin Balogun. He was ultimately cleared to play after officials reversed his previous red card.

Supporter Jennifer Denesha expressed strong relief regarding the updated decision.

"I'm hoping Trump did actually have something to do with that, but like the fact that he gets to play, because that call was ridiculous. It was not a red card at all," she said.

Future of American soccer

Why you should care:

Despite the tough defeat, the Americans achieved major milestones by finishing atop their group and securing their first World Cup knockout-stage win since 2002.

Many fans, including Jared Rossi, view this tournament as a permanent turning point for the sport nationwide.

"In my opinion, the United States, we've always taken what other countries have done and made it better. And that's what I want to do with soccer," Rossi said.