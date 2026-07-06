College student reunited with Pasco County firefighters, doctors who helped save her after crash

The Brief A 21-year-old Pasco Hernando State College student is heading home after spending months recovering from a traumatic brain injury suffered in a head-on crash. Kimmy Dinh underwent emergency brain surgery and intensive inpatient rehabilitation after the April crash. Her family and medical team say her progress has exceeded expectations, though she still faces months of outpatient rehabilitation.



A 21-year-old Pasco Hernando State College student returned home Monday after surviving a devastating head-on crash that required life-saving brain surgery.

Hudson head-on crash

What we know:

Kimmy Dinh was driving on U.S. 19 near DiPaola Drive in Hudson on April 1 when she was severely injured in a head-on crash.

Pasco County firefighters cut her from the wreckage before rushed transport brought her to HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.

Courtesy: The Dinh Family

The crash caused a traumatic brain injury that forced doctors to perform an emergency craniectomy. Medical staff temporarily removed a portion of her skull to relieve severe brain swelling.

A long road to recovery

The backstory:

Dinh spent months in intensive medical care before beginning inpatient rehabilitation.

Her family remained by her side throughout her recovery, celebrating each milestone along the way. Trauma Medical Director, Dr. Erika Van Doorn said, "She started opening her eyes. Being more purposeful. That was such a great moment. I remember it clearly because her mom was right there, got to see her, and it just gave her hope."

Courtesy: The Dinh Family

On Monday, Dinh graduated from inpatient rehabilitation and reunited with members of her medical team, as well as the Pasco County firefighters who responded to the crash.

Family celebrates progress

What they're saying:

Her mother, Mely Dinh, explained that small moments have become massive victories during this three-month medical battle.

She shared that her heart was filled with happiness when her daughter spoke to her after speech therapy on Friday.

"Three days ago, she came out from speech therapy, but she said, 'Hi, Mom.' After three months in the hospital and rehab, that word just made my heart so happy, and I could not ask for more," Mely Dinh said.

Future medical therapy

What's next:

She is now returning home and will continue her recovery through outpatient brain rehabilitation.

While Dinh still has a long recovery ahead, her family remains optimistic as she continues outpatient therapy and works toward regaining her independence.