Sandbag sites open around Bay Area ahead of tropical system

While mainly South Florida will get the brunt of heavy rain this weekend from a tropical system, some Bay Area governments still want to make sure residents are prepared, especially those living in low-lying areas.

Pasco County

The county has opened two sandbag stations. Both are self-serve and open 24 hours to residents.

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn)

30908 Warder Road, San Antonio



Magnolia Valley Golf Course

7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

Residents are asked to bring a shovel.

City of Tampa

The City of Tampa will have bags, sand and shovels available. There will also be volunteers available to help those who cannot fill their own sandbags.

Himes Avenue Complex

4501 S. Himes Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611

Al Barnes Park

2902 N. 32nd Street, Tampa, FL 33605

MacFarlane Park

1700 N MacDill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607

Site between Maxwell and Renfrew



Sandbag sites schedule

Friday, June 3 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 4 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 5 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

LINK: Track the tropics on MyFOXHurricane.com

The National Hurricane Center predicts that rainfall up to 10 inches is possible in places in South Florida from this storm, which is not expected to produce huge winds or major storm surge. Still, flooding is likely and winds could be somewhat strong.

The Hurricane Center said maximum sustained winds from the system as of Thursday afternoon were about 35 mph with higher gusts. It’s expected to become a tropical storm sometime Friday, which means higher winds but not at hurricane levels.

"Heavy rains will begin to affect South Florida and the Keys Friday and continue through Saturday," the Hurricane Center said in an online post. Also predicted is storm surge and flooding, the severity of which depends on the timing of tides.