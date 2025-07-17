Would the Rowdies move with the Rays?

The Brief The looming sale of the Tampa Bay Rays means the Rowdies could be on the move as well. Sources tell FOX 13 the Rowdies will likely be included in the deal that's been reached in principle between Stu Sternberg, and Jacksonville developer Patrick Zalupski. St. Pete officials expect that both teams will be sold in one fell swoop.



"I don't like the not-knowing," said Rowdies fan Nancy Bataille. "I joked around that if they were going to tear down Al Lang, I would chain myself to the front of it."

What they're saying:

Sources also say the new owner is heavily considering moving the Rays to land near Ybor City in Tampa, and a soccer stadium is already being proposed there for the Tampa Bay Sun. Is it likely the Rowdies will follow the Rays?

"I believe that we've shown that the home of the Tampa Bay Rays and the home of the Tampa Bay Rowdies should be here in St. Petersburg," said St. Pete Council Chair Copley Gerdes. "If they make a decision otherwise, we can't really control that at this point."

***PREVIOUS STORIES***

St. Pete officials have not resigned themselves to the potential of both teams leaving St. Pete.

"It's a whole new ball game now with a different set of people," said councilor Richie Floyd, "people who have not shown the unwillingness to be cooperative like the past ownership did."

St. Pete officials still insist their side of the bay provides the best deal for both teams, given there is more robust public funding and land already identified.

"If we can create a funding plan that keeps teams here that's beneficial to us, I'd be all for it," said Floyd.

The backstory:

While the team has extended its lease at Al Lang for another year, the city is considering plans to retrofit the stadium - yet again - so that music shows can be worked into the Rowdies schedule.

"I don't believe that anything bad will happen to the team," said Bataille. "I hope that we stay in St. Petersburg."

The Rays and Rowdies declined to comment.