‘Tampa Bay Taco Takeover’ starts on Taco Tuesday, benefits homeless program

It’s Taco Tuesday, meaning it’s time to eat as many tacos as you want -- guilt-free -- because the "Tampa Bay Taco Takeover" event is all for a good cause.

Event organizers said it will benefit the Homeless Empowerment Program, which helps low-income families and individuals with housing, food, clothing, and other support services.

Last year, the Bay Area saw a nearly 50% increase in homeless veterans.

Creative Loafing teamed up with more than 25 local restaurants to offer taco and drink specials. Proceeds will go to HEP.

Tampa Bay Taco Takeover runs through May 4 and wraps up with a vote for Tampa Bay’s ultimate and favorite taco. However, some restaurants will extend their specials through May 5, or Cinco de Mayo.

Taco Bus took the title last year.

Additional information, including specials for each restaurant, can be found at tampabaytacotakeover.com. You can learn more about HEP on the program’s website: www.hepempowers.org.

