Florida State Fair gearing up for 11-days of fun and food

Preparations are being finalized ahead of the Florida State Fair's opening weekend.

The 11-day event kicks off Thursday, April 22 and lasts through Sunday, May 2.

The fair, which draws 500,000 people on average each year, was initially postponed from February due to the pandemic.

New safety measures are now in place including a mask requirement for all guests, except when eating or drinking. Hand sanitizer stations have also been implemented as well as cashless payments.

Between the rides, live music, animal exhibits, circus, performances, and food, there is plenty of fun for the entire family to enjoy each day.

Gates open at 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday through Sunday. For more information, visit the Fair’s website, floridastatefair.com.