Tampa Black-owned business featured in Forbes

A Tampa Bay woman who started her first business during the height of the pandemic has now been listed in Forbes magazine just months later as one of seven Black-owned businesses everyone should know.

Diandra Harvin officially launched Noite Rose last October. The luxury lounge wear line was designed to provide for women who give endlessly.

"I think it’s so important that you continue to love on yourself. Give yourself self-care because you can’t pour into others unless you’re fulfilled," Harvin said.

She’s already seeing the fruits of her labor. Forbes listed Noite Rose among its 7 Black-owned brands to know this Black History Month.

"I don’t know how to exactly describe that because it happened three days ago and I’m still on cloud nine. It was an amazing feeling," Harvin said.

Named after her grandmother, one of the goals of the business is to inspire all women.

"Her name was Rosie. She had so many challenges. She had a third grade level education, yet she was able to start her own business, employ other women and give them jobs to help feed their family," Harvin said.

Launching a business didn’t come without its challenges, especially as a Black-owned business owner.

"Just getting help with getting exposure, I’m often times overlooked. I feel like I’m not seen so to have this opportunity is amazing to me," Harvin said. "There’s been several grants that I’ve applied for, no response, no call back, so it’s definitely been a challenge fully funding this business, but I’ve seen a lot of rewards and today is one of them."

Harvin is currently working on her spring and summer line as well as plans to host pop up shops throughout the Bay Area.