Tampa breaks ground on West Riverwalk project

The Brief The City of Tampa broke ground on the West Riverwalk project, which will link Kennedy Boulevard with W. Palmetto Street. The two-mile segment will be supplemented by a three-mile corridor that will wind its way through several West Tampa neighborhoods. The project will cost $58 million, including a $24 million federal grant.



The City of Tampa is launching a signature construction project to connect the neighborhoods of West Tampa.

Crews broke ground on Tuesday, as they began expanding the Riverwalk along the Hillsborough River.

"You name it, it is available on the east Riverwalk," said Mayor Jane Castor. "The same thing is going to come to fruition on the west side."

Castor and three former mayors of Tampa, Bob Buckhorn, Pam Iorio and Bob Martinez, ceremonially kicked off the construction that will see the Riverwalk on the west side of the river expand south, from Julian B. Lane to Kennedy Blvd. and north from the park to Palmetto St.

Big picture view:

It's a $58 million project, with $24 million coming from federal funds.

It will then snake through West Tampa for five miles, bringing people, and opportunity, with it.

"We can't deny the River Walk on the east side really helped create that dynamic urban core that is our downtown," said Castor.

Dig deeper:

There is one big difference between the east side of the river and the west side.

When the Riverwalk was built on the east side, there was already a downtown.

The west side is not as developed, which is why City Hall is helping it can be a spur for development.

"There's pretty much a blank canvas, so that riverfront property is going to be mixed use," said Castor. "There'll be hotels there, there'll be restaurants, there'll be residential, there will be businesses."

The backstory:

West Tampa's rebirth already includes Julian B. Lane park, a new Publix, and a public housing project that is nothing like the blighted units that were recently vacated.

The West Tampa CRA requires money taken in the neighborhood to be used on things for the neighborhood.

"It is an American success story, and it's tied to this Riverwalk, the completion of Julian B. Lane," said Buckhorn. "That will lead to a much, much brighter future for the people who live here."

The various phases of the project will then bring in walking paths, bike lanes and easy-to-cross intersections through the neighborhoods of West Tampa.

"We are truly building a network through the West Tampa area, connecting some of those assets, including the existing Riverwalk, Cass, Brorein, Platt, and Bayshore to form a loop," said City of Tampa Mobility Director Brandon Campbell.

The City of Tampa is going from having few ways to enjoy the river, to mastering it.

"Our goal has always been to open up the river to the people," said former Mayor Pam Iorio. "The river belongs to everyone."

What's next:

Construction on the latest phase begins in early November and will be done in early 2027.

Once the west side of the Riverwalk is done, the city will have more than twelve miles of walkways on each side of the river.