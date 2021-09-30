Tampa brothers return home to play Gasparilla Music Fest after performing across the world

Cade and D.A. Larson can't remember a time when they didn't want to be musician performers.

"Ever since I can remember, I've always wanted to be on a stage playing guitar, singing and performing," shared Cade Larson.

The brothers are now back home performing on the main stage at the Gasparilla Music Festival.

"People can expect high-energy two guys," said D.A. Larson. "You're really going to bring like some excitement and some new music to Tampa and kind of just like show you that like these are some kids who really came from here and grew up in Tampa. And, like, we're going to, like, bring that energy and show them everything we've got."

Cade Larson was so bitten by the performing bug that he left high school during his junior year to go on tour with YouTube performer Macy Kate as her music director.

"I think that I was just so sure of what I wanted to do, like music. For me, it was no question. And there was a part of me that felt like just spending all my time and energy on school just felt as if I was not putting enough time into my craft. And I just knew that that was going to be my end goal. So I really wanted to jump right in and, you know, get the head start," he explained.

The duo picked up their musical talent from their grandmother Carol Dulgar. She gave voice lessons to some famous singers.

"My grandma worked in Disney, Orlando, and she actually helped out in sync Backstreet Boys, Wayne Brady and more, with their vocals and their harmonies," Cade Larson added.

Cade Larson started writing music at age 13 and the duo has traveled the world performing.

"We've been to Singapore. We've been to New York City, Chicago, Illinois. We've been to Texas. We've been to I mean, it's endless. We've kind of been all over the world."

Two brothers working hard to have a successful musical career. They now live in L. A. and are often on the road doing college shows. The brothers will be on the main stage at the festival at 6 p.m. Friday.

