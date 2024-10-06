Tampa celebrating Bavarian culture during Oktoberfest event next weekend

The annual celebration of Bavarian culture can be enjoyed right here in the Tampa Bay Area over several weekends.

Oktoberfest officially began in 1810 in Bavaria, but the event has grown into a worldwide phenomenon we know as Oktoberfest.

South Tampa German Delicatessen owner Eben Trunk explains what makes this festival so inviting and enjoyable to the Tampa Bay Area.

"If you're going to have a good Oktoberfest you're going to need to have some good German beer," he admitted. "The most popular food item we have for Oktoberfest is definitely the bratwurst, the German-style sausage, served up with some dark mustard and sauerkraut and German-style potato salad."

Technically, it's Weisswurst, or a white sausage. It is prepared in hot salty water. The wurst is served with their sweet and spicy mustard.

The potato salad is one of their crown jewels.

READ: Tampa restaurant serves authentic Korean dishes

"You smell right when you walk through the door, everyone's always like 'Oh it smells so good!' You know you can smell the sauerkraut cooking and the bacon cooking for the potato salad," explained Trunk.

The diced potatoes are served in a warm vinegar-based dressing and topped with bacon that's been fried to crispy perfection. They have a selection of German beers imported for Oktoberfest and for all year long.

You can visit Schiller's for yourself in South Tampa at 4327 West El Prado at Manhattan Avenue.

To visit their Facebook page and see some of their menu items, click here.

The City of Tampa will be celebrating Oktoberfest at Curtis Hixon Park beginning Friday, Oct. 11 and all weekend long. For more information on that event, click here.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: