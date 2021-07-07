Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:37 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
16
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:25 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:40 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:51 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:45 AM EDT until SAT 12:00 PM EDT, DeSoto County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:42 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:15 PM EDT until FRI 9:30 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 10:45 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Beach Hazard Statement
until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from WED 2:10 PM EDT until WED 11:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County

Tampa ceramic artist makes one-of-a-kind work

By Corey Beckman
Published 
Updated just in
Made in Tampa Bay
FOX 13 News

Made in Tampa Bay: Kimberli Cummings Pottery

Photojournalist Corey Beckman reports

TAMPA, Fla. - Kimberli Cummings is a ceramic artist based in Tampa. She signed up for a six-week pottery class 30 years ago, and she’s been doing it ever since. 

Kimberli is known for her maiolica-style ceramic work, which has its roots in Spain. She takes red clay, puts three coats of white tin-glaze on it and then draws or paints designs on it before the work is fired in a kiln. 

"That white tin-glaze is shiny, glossy," she explained. 

Many of the items she creates are serving dishes for the kitchen. 

"Food tastes better on things that are important and special and one-of-a-kind," added Kimberli. 

LINK: Check out her website to see examples of her work or get in touch with her about commission work. 