Tampa ceramic artist makes one-of-a-kind work

Kimberli Cummings is a ceramic artist based in Tampa. She signed up for a six-week pottery class 30 years ago, and she’s been doing it ever since.

Kimberli is known for her maiolica-style ceramic work, which has its roots in Spain. She takes red clay, puts three coats of white tin-glaze on it and then draws or paints designs on it before the work is fired in a kiln.

"That white tin-glaze is shiny, glossy," she explained.

Many of the items she creates are serving dishes for the kitchen.

"Food tastes better on things that are important and special and one-of-a-kind," added Kimberli.

