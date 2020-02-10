Tampa construction worker injured after lift hits power line

Tampa Fire Rescue says a construction worker's boom lift hit a power line at the Midtown Tampa construction site along Dale Mabry Boulevard Monday afternoon.

The boom was still in the raised position with the worker inside the bucket. Responders had to wait until the lines were de-energized to ensure their safety before rescuing the worker, who was not publicly identified.

TECO came to the site, secured power to the lines, and workers on site were able to lower the lift to ground level. Paramedics helped the vicitim out of the lift and took him to a nearby hospital.

The worker's condition was not immediately available.

The Midtown contruction project includes a variety of residential and commercial propertied along Dale Mabry Highway, just south of Interstate 275. Planned tenants include Whole Foods, Shake Shack, REI, and at least two hotels.