Tampa Convention Center honored for becoming premiere event space

The Brief The Tampa Convention Center has been honored for becoming a premiere event space in the southern United States. It was just named ConventionSouth’s Best of the Best Convention Center. This award highlights Tampa as a top meeting spot for corporate events, conventions and association gatherings.



The Tampa Convention Center is in the spotlight once again for being one of the top meeting venues and destination services in the southern United States.

It was just named ConventionSouth’s Best of the Best Convention Center. This award highlights Tampa as a top meeting spot for corporate events, conventions and association gatherings.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What they're saying:

David Ingram, the Executive Director of the Tampa Convention Center, says that receiving this honor really shows how Tampa has stood out.

"Being selected as the Best of the Best is a true testament to the hard work and commitment of our entire team and valued service partners," said Ingram. "From planning to execution, every event we host is powered by our staff and partners, who help make Tampa a standout destination for event managers and planners worldwide."

PREVIOUS: Tampa Convention Center named best convention center in the Southeast

2025 was a big year for Tampa, as the convention center attracted over 280,000 people during 87 events.

This generated an estimated $147,136,347 for Tampa and the surrounding community. It will support thousands of local hospitality jobs and fuel Tampa’s vibrant meetings and events ecosystem.

The Tampa Convention Center has now received eight major industry honors, including a previous Readers’ Choice award from ConventionSouth, Best Convention Center in the Southeast U.S. by Northstar Stella Awards, a Smart Stars Award from Smart Meetings, Tampa’s Best Awards and the International Explorer Awards.

For more information on the Tampa Convention Center, click here.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube